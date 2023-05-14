By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 14:53

EU to ban gas and diesel boilers in homes before deadline – these are the alternatives Image: Alexander-Raths Shutterstock.com

European Union (EU) has set a date for the end of diesel and gas boilers in residential heating and air conditioning systems.

the International Energy Agency (IEA) claims that heating is responsible for four gigatonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which constitutes about 10% of total global emissions, as per 20Minutes, on Sunday, May 14,

Therefore, the EU recommends that member states introduce a ban on gas boilers from 2028 in new buildings and phase out the use of fossil fuel heating systems in all buildings by 2035. This deadline could also be extended to 2040 if some countries do not manage to achieve this goal by 2035.

As gas and diesel boilers used in the heating and cooling system of homes will get phased out, a few alternatives already available in the market can be used to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions.

These include the following:

HEAT PUMPS: In heat pump heating systems, the system captures energy from outside and transmits it to the indoor heating system. Electricity consumption is reduced, as it is concentrated only on the activation of the compressor and accessories.

BIOMASS BOILERS: These boilers extract energy for heating and water for sanitary use by burning wood or pellets.

Electric boiler: These boilers use electric heaters, are more powerful. They also do not use gas and cost less than a gas boiler. But they consume a lot of electricity, up to three or four times more than gas boilers. With a solar panel system, the cost can be reduced.

Ionic boiler: This new technology produces thermal energy through ion exchange, but the drawback is that it consumes about 1.5 times more energy than a heat pump.