By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 14:50

BREAKING: Man arrested in Spain for allegedly killing his pregnant partner Image: Mossos d'Esquadra Facebook.com

Police in Spain have arrested a man due to his alleged connection with the violent death of his pregnant partner in Manresa

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man in Manresa on Monday, May 15, for his alleged connection with the violent death of his pregnant partner.

According to sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra, cited in 20Minutes, the man was arrested after police investigations and forensic medical reports indicated that his partner had a violent death.

Official reports state that the incident happened on Saturday, May 6, at the couple’s home located on Carrer Gaudí, in the Sagrada Familia neighbourhood of Manresa.

Police said that initially, the Mossos d’Esquadra did not treat this case as a violent death, as during the first visual inspection no signs of criminality or sufficient evidence were found on the woman’s body.

However, as per protocol, the Catalan police opened an investigation to clarify the facts, which, together with the results of the autopsy, have determined that it was indeed a violent death.

The police said that they also have evidence that suggests the involvement of the man in the crime.

Following the investigations, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the suspect, who is currently at the Manresa police station, awaiting trial.

The woman who was killed is reported to be in her 30s, as per sources close to the investigation, who also said that she was pregnant.

The investigation by the Mossos is still ongoing and the judge has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings, due to which further details about the case remain unknown.