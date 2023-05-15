Doubles partner of tennis legend passes at 79.

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 13:13

Owen Davidson tennis legend. Credit: FlashStudio/Shutterstock.com

The doubles partner of Billie Jean King has passed away at the age of 79.

Australian Owen Davidson was a 13 times grand slam winner with eight of those wins whilst partnered with Billie Jean King.

He also reached the singles finals at Wimbledon in 1966.

From 1967 to 1970 he was head pro at the All-England Club as well as being the coach of the British Davis Cup team. He was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010

Billie Jean took to Twitter to pay tribute to her former tennis partner. She said that Davisdon had proudly represented Australia and that he was a long-time friend to both her and llana.

She said he was the only man with whom she could have won eight mixed doubles and that although her heart was broken, she had a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Australian, Rod Laver also wrote on Twitter, commenting that Davidson was a fellow left-handed player and a great sporting champion.

The player was famous for his strong left hand, he beat John Clifton in the first round of the British Hard-Court Championships which took place in Bournemouth.

He was only one of three players to win all four major mixed doubles tournaments in the same year, 1967.