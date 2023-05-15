By Max Greenhalgh • 15 May 2023 • 10:57

New Zealand rugby star passes away at 33” Credit: All Blacks Facebook

Tributes pour in for ex-Maori All-Black’s star, Billy Guyton who has passed away at 33.

New Zealand rugby star Billy Guyton has died aged 33.

During his career, he represented the Maori All Blacks and played for Super Rugby teams the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes as a halfback. He was forced to retire in 2018 because of concussion symptoms.

More recently he was working as an assistant coach for the Tasman women’s team.

A Facebook statement from the Tasman Rugby Union said:

A Blues statement said: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Billy Guyton… we cannot imagine the heartache his family and friends must be feeling at this difficult time.

“To everyone who knew Billy, we send them our sincere sympathy.”.