By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 21:55

Pregnant woman dies in UK after collision between two cars Image: GoFundme

A 38-year-old pregnant woman has died in the hospital after she was involved in a crash between two cars on the M66 in Bury.

A woman who was involved in an accident on the M66 in Bury has died after she was admitted to the hospital.

According to Sky News on Monday, May 15, Frankie Jules-Hough died after she was involved in a crash between two cars on Saturday, May 13.

She was also accompanied by her nine-year-old son in the car, along with her four-year-old nephew, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash, while her second son was also hurt.

Following her death, a GoFundMe page was set up, which has since raised more than €25,000.

It also stated that her son and the nephew had been in intensive care under an induced coma.

A 22-year-old man named Adil Iqbal has been charged in connection with the case and appeared in court on Monday, May 15.

He has been accused of ‘causing the death by dangerous driving’, aside from two other charges of ‘causing serious injury by dangerous driving’.

The announcement of Jules-Hough´s death was made by the prosecutor in the case, during the hearing, who said that she was in the car with three children.

Meanwhile, Iqbal has been refused bail, after an application was made to District Judge James Hatton.

He has now been remanded in custody, as the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 19.