By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 19:51

Angry buzzard attack in UK leaves runner covered in blood Image: Bogdan-Boev Shutterstock.com

A runner in the UK was covered in blood after an angry buzzard attacked his head.

According to the Mirror on Tuesday, May 16, the incident happened in Froickheim, in Angus, Scotland, and resulted in the bird sinking its talons on the man´s head.

The victim named Ewan Cameron, was left diving for cover, as the bird of prey continued to attack him.

Ewan, who is a marathon runner, said that he had previously been attacked by the same bird in the area.

He said, “It’s not the first time it’s happened and it’s not the first time that that particular bird has got its talons into me.”

“But I hadn’t actually seen it for the past six months and I run that route three or four times a week”, he added.

He continued “So I thought it had either moved on or died. But on Sunday, it just caught me completely off guard. It got me from behind. I hadn’t seen it in the air or anything beforehand.”

Ewan said that after the bird sank its talons on his head, it “felt like a punch”, as the bird swooped down at a high speed.

He concluded, “I’ve maybe got a few less brain cells but there probably won’t be any lasting damage.”