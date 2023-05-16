Crime gang sentenced for €116 MILLION diamond heist

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 16:02

The Green Vault, Dresden, Germany. Credit: https://gruenes-gewoelbe.skd.museum/

Gang members who took part in one of the biggest-ever art robberies have been brought to justice today.

On Tuesday, May 16, five suspects were found guilty of stealing 18th – Century artefacts worth an estimated €116 million, from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in Germany, in a report by Tagesspiegel.

In 2019 over €116 million in valuable art treasures were stolen within just five minutes, from the Green Vault museum, Dresden. The trial for the jewel theft ran for over a year at the Dresden Regional Court. Some of the illicit loot has been retrieved after four of the defendants confessed to the crime.

The defendants were members of Berlin’s ‘Remmo clan,’ an extended Arabic family with links to organised crime in Germany.

Today, the court found five of them guilty of aggravated arson in combination with grievous bodily harm, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson. A sixth defendant was acquitted after he had the perfect alibi; emergency surgery at a hospital in Berlin.

The defendants had been caught after several raids in Berlin, four of them admitted that they had been involved in the coup and had shown remorse. The arrangement has met with criticism as about 40 other suspects are still at large.

Their willingness to confess was the result of a deal after they returned what was left of the loot, 18 pieces of jewellery, some of them damaged, shortly before Christmas 2022.

Andreas Ziegel, the presiding judge announced: ‘The chamber was aware that without the plea bargain, the jewellery, which was considered irreplaceable, would probably never be returned to the Green Vault.’

The sentences handed down seem remarkably lenient: Wissam Remmo, 26,received six years and three months. Bashir Remmo, 27, was sentenced to five years and ten months. Rabieh Remo, 29, was sentenced to six years and two months.

Mohamed Remmo, One of two 24-year-old twin brothers was sentenced to four years and four months juvenile detention. The other twin brother, Abdul Majed Remmo, received a six year juvenile sentence as an accomplice.

The Green Vault is one of Europe’s oldest museums, founded by Augustus, Elector of Saxony, in 1723. After damage sustained in World War Two, the museum remained closed for decades before it was restored and reopened in 2006.