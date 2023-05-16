Pride and joy: La Cala Lions help children with cancer make memories

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 10:00

Brave youngsters affected by cancer enjoyed a fun day with the Lions

LA Cala Lions held a heartwarming fun day on Saturday, May 13 for children affected by childhood cancer. The children, along with their siblings and supportive family members, gathered in droves to enjoy a day that will hold a special place in their hearts with the Lions.

Spearheaded by Lions President Wynson Beswick, alongside a team of enthusiastic club members and dedicated volunteers, this event was nothing short of magical.

From the moment they arrived, the children were immersed in a world of joy and excitement. The atmosphere was electric as face-painters and enthusiastic t-shirt painters helped their young participants to create works of art.

Shuffle board games and a captivating fishing game brought smiles and laughter to their faces. The challenge of “Name the Lion” sparked curiosity and wonder, while a skillful juggler mesmerised the crowd with impressive tricks. Amid the festivities, a little teepee offered a serene escape, where Max led gentle exercises to rejuvenate the young adventurers.

However, the event was not just about fun and games; it was also about support. The AECC and Foundation Olivares charities were overjoyed to receive generous cheques worth €1500 euros each from the Lions.

Meanwhile, every child received gift cards from the Lions, along with a plethora of toys and books to cherish.

The event follows a successful ‘Party in the Park’ event with the Lions which also celebrated King Charles III’s Coronation.

Organisers from La Cala Lions have also announced another upcoming event, set to take place on Saturday, May 29. Mark your calendars for the Spring Fair and Fashion Show at La Sierra Restaurant, Cerrado del Golf, Las Lagunas. Guests can purchase tickets from the Lions Shop or contact 607879450 for more information.