Three dead and two police officers injured in shooting rampage

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 12:31

Stoch photo of AR-15 style rifle. Credit: Mitch Barrie/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

An armed teenager fired at random targets killing three people and injuring six people including two police officers yesterday.

The shooting took place in Farmington, New Mexico, USA, around 10:57 am on Monday, May 15, in what police understand to be a random attack, according to CNN.

The killer was an 18-year-old man who shot at whatever caught his attention, using more than three weapons including a lightweight semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle.

In a video message, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe described the events as ‘one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.

‘During the course of today, an active shooter engaged numerous citizens, and then finally was engaged by the police. . . At the end of the day 10 people were injured, four of them were killed including the suspect.’

Hebbe continued: ‘Three citizens were killed, two officers were wounded. Four other citizens were injured, and the suspect was ultimately shot and killed by responding officers.’

Chief Hebbe also said they were still unsure of the suspect’s motives and confirmed that they would be speaking to the shooter’s family to try and get a handle on what prompted him to act in such a way.

The gunman ‘roamed throughout the neighbourhood, up to a quarter of a mile.’ He also fired at least six houses and three cars, taking aim randomly at whatever entered his head.

Hebbe seemed at a loss to describe his feelings and was unable to comprehend the terrible events, describing the day as ‘devastating.’

The gunman was eventually engaged by officers who shot and killed the suspect on site.

As yet police have not released the name of the shooter or the victims. Police are scheduled to hold a press conference later today.

According to statistics the UD has seen over 220 mass shootings already this year. A mass shooting is defined as one where four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.