Avian flu detected in poultry workers in the UK

By Julia Cameron • 17 May 2023 • 10:45

Avain flu detected in poultry workers in the UK. Credit: bohdanchreptak/Pixabay.com

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported in a press release on Tuesday 16 May that two poultry workers have been found to have avian flu.

The two people have returned positive tests for avian flu after tests were carried out at a poultry farm in England. They have since tested negative.

It is thought that at least one individual had contamination of the nose and/or throat from breathing in material on the farm.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA said that current evidence suggests that avian flu is not easily transferrable to humans, but it can be transferred through infected animals and that’s why screening exercises are carried out so that monitoring can be done on the people affected.

She went on to say that globally there isn’t any evidence of the spread of this strain of Avian flu from person to person, but that it is best to remain vigilant as viruses change all the time.

She warned that people who have touched sick or dead birds should follow the advice from DEPRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and report it immediately if avian flu is suspected.

In order to protect public health any workers found with avian flu symptoms have anyone they have been in contact with followed up and offered testing.

The press release also provided the website addresses of DEFRA and the Health and Safety Executive where you can find advice on how to report a suspected case of avian flu and what you can do to reduce the risks of catching it.