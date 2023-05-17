By Imran Khan • 17 May 2023 • 18:28
British couple terrified after sailing yacht attacked by killer whales
Image: Tory Callman Shutterstock.com
The yacht was attacked by a pod of orcas while the couple was sailing off the coast of Morocco.
A British couple from Cambridge was left terrified after their sailing yacht was attacked by a pod of killer whales.
The incident happened when the couple, who are qualified to charter and captain sailboats, was about seven miles from Tangier, Morocco.
According to the Mirror, on Wednesday, May 17, the couple named Janet Morris and Stephen Bidwell said that they were taking a nap before preparing for their night watch when a pod of orcas attacked their boat.
They said they felt banging on the hull of the boat and then heard the crew of the boat shout “‘Orcas! Orcas!”.
While recalling the incident, which happened earlier this month, 58-year-old Morris said, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw them – it’s extremely rare. We were sitting ducks”.
She stated that “We were amazingly calm but underneath we were thinking, Oh my God”.
Morris added, “Because everyone was calm it felt okay, but we were petrified, it wasn’t until afterwards that we talked about being very scared”.
The couple then rushed to get their valuables and passport and even had a discussion about getting the life raft prepared.
“It really didn’t help that conditions were bad before the orcas”, said Morris.
She continued, “The boat was moving around a lot – it was hard to distinguish one cause from the others”.
Morris said that everyone got through as the captain was very calm.
The couple said that as per the crew, there were at least six orcas, who were chasing a piece of debris.
The whales then stopped the chase after more than an hour.
The crew then checked the boat and realised that its steering had failed.
They then decided to head back to shore, while the boat was being pounded by high waves and strong winds.
The sail yacht eventually reached calmer waters and finally managed to get away from the orcas.
