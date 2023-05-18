Bitcoin and Litecoin’s Crypto halving events on the horizon as Big Eyes Coin’s presale draw’s to a close

By Guest Writer • 18 May 2023 • 10:00

The concept of crypto halving has emerged as a crucial event in the cryptocurrency space. A crypto halving is a planned reduction in the rewards received for crypto mining. It significantly impacts the price and dynamics of digital currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), two prominent digital assets, are approaching their respective halving events, sending shivers of excitement down the spines of crypto traders around the world.

In this article, we’ll discuss the impact of halving events of Bitcoin and Litecoin, and look at what’s going on with the upcoming kitty meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG), whose final weeks of presale are causing quite a stir.

The pioneer of crypto halving – Bitcoin

Bitcoin has spearheaded the concept of halving: a pre-programmed event that occurs approximately every four years. With Bitcoins third halving event just around the corner, anticipation is running hot among investors.

The previous two halving events have historically resulted in substantial price rallies for Bitcoin. Following the 2012 halving, the cryptocurrency experienced an unprecedented surge, propelling its value from a few dollars to over $1000 within a year. Similarly, the 2016 halving triggered a remarkable bull run, catapulting Bitcoin’s price to an all-time high of nearly $20,000 by the end of 2017.

The next Bitcoin halving is coming up in about a year. Estimates range from late April to early May 2024. The block subsidy will be reduced to 3.125 BTC after the next halving.

Litecoin is nearing its next halving event

Litecoin (LTC) has its own halving event on the horizon. Dubbed the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, Litecoin’s halvings have historically generated excitement and market movement.

Litecoin’s previous crypto halvings have had a profound impact on its price and ecosystem. The 2015 halving, for instance, resulted in a significant surge that saw Litecoin’s value rise by over 500% within a year. Similarly, the 2019 halving event saw Litecoin experience a substantial rally, with its price more than tripling in the following months.

Litecoin’s next halving event is expected to occur sometime in August 2023. The 12.5 LTC block reward for crypto mining will be reduced by 50% to 6.25 LTC, which despite sounding like a hit to crypto mining communities, may just make the value of LTC skyrocket.

Big Eyes Coin presale set to end on June 3

The highly anticipated meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is gearing up to conclude its presale on June 3, and launch its token on Uniswap on June 15. With over $36 million raised so far during the presale, the project has attracted a lot of attention from meme coin enthusiasts and investors, through its paw-fect combination of cute character design and engaging online presence.

The upcoming launch of BIG paves the way for several game-changing features in the crypto space. As one of the few cat-themed coins in the industry, Big Eyes Coin stands out in a market full of canine coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Big Eyes Coin has exciting plans for the future. It’s set to launch its very own casino on August 29. The introduction of the crypto casino is expected to increase the token’s trading volume and attract new holders, giving BIG tokens more utility than ever before.

For those looking to invest in Big Eyes Coin before the presale closes, the code END300 is out there for those looking to get a 300% bonus on your $BIG or loot box purchases.

Whether you’re anticipating the upcoming crypto halving events of Bitcoin and Litecoin, or the official launch of Big Eyes Coin, one thing is certain- 2023 is setting up to be a big year for the crypto mining community and wider cryptocurrency space.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

