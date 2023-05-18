Police re-start belated search for Brit feared drowned off Barcelona coast

By John Ensor • 18 May 2023 • 13:49

Police resume search for missing Brit Levi Davis. Image: British Embassy in Spain/Facebook

It was announced today that a search is now underway involving police divers for a British national who disappeared seven months ago.

On Thursday, May 18, the search for Levi Davis, 25, a former professional rugby union player and X Factor star has commenced in Barcelona and the Llobregat Delta, a nearby wetland zone according to El Pais.

Earlier today, a police boat left the port of Vilanova i la Geltrú for the south entrance of the dock. It was at that location where that a cruise ship reported someone in the water in the early hours of October 30.

Police investigations at the time found all passengers accounted for and only a life jacket floating in the sea, which has been thrown from the vessel.

Despite the area being previously searched by the Guardia Civil and maritime rescue teams, the Mossos d’Esquadra promised Davis’ family that they would resume the search after a meeting they held with his mother.

This comes after later evidence emerged from the cruise ship MSC Bellisima, that someone was heard shouting ‘help,’ clearly enough for them to dispatch a life jacket.

The disappearance of Levi Davis has been high profile one and a nightmare for his grieving family. The young man played for Bath Rugby Union as well as taking part in the X Factor contest with fellow players.

Video Footage shows his last known movements as he left the Old Irish Bar on La Rambla. His phone gives the last signal near the harbour along with his passport which was also found in the area.

In their desperation to find him his mother explained that the family hired a team of detectives to help in the search who offered a reward of 11,500 euros for any leads. Two months later she broke with them when they linked Davis’ disappearance to a debt of more than 100,000 euros owed to a Somali family and insinuated that he might have been kidnapped.