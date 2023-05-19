Angels in police uniform

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 13:50
José Manuel hugging Local Police officer Cyntia. Image by Benidorm Local Police/Facebook
AN elderly couple from Gijon (Asturias, northern Spain) returned to Benidorm last week to thank two Local Police officers who saved the man’s life while they were on holiday in the town in January.
José Manuel collapsed while walking down Levante promenade with his wife María del Carmen after visiting the local market on January 22. He suffered a stroke that left him unconscious and without a pulse.
Two Local Police officers, Cyntia and Marcos, rushed to the scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on José Manuel for 12 minutes while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.
Their efforts paid off as they managed to get his heart beating again, thus saving his life.
After recovering from the first stroke he suffered three more, one on the promenade while they waited for the emergency medical services, a second in the ambulance and a third in the hospital.
José Manuel spent 12 days in Marina Baixa Hospital until he could be discharged and sent back home.
Meanwhile, the couple’s son obtained the phone numbers of the two officers to thank them for their help and kept them for when his father was well enough to do so himself.
As soon as he was given the green light to travel by his doctors, José Manuel and his wife Maria rushed back to Benidorm to thank the “two angels” in person, in their own words, and to invite them back to Gijon for a holiday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.