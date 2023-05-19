Country music legend in hospital

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 12:44
Margaritaville legend in hospital.
Credit: Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
A well-known country artist has had to cancel an upcoming concert after fears for his health.
On Thursday, May 18, Jimmy Buffett, 76, announced on Facebook that he would regretfully have to cancel a concert tomorrow due to a health issue that needed ‘immediate attention,’ which has left him hospitalised.
The country music legend indicated that he was all set and raring to go for Saturday’s concert but due to a ‘sudden’ change of plan would not be able to make the gig.
In his statement, Jimmy expressed his hope that he would soon be back and thrilling his many fans with more live performances.
The Facebook post read: ‘Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. “Challenges,” he said, “make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”’
He went on, ‘I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California “winter tour,” and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.
‘I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.’
He reassured fans with a promise that once he has recovered he would be back performing on stage.
He concluded with: ‘You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.
‘Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, “NOT YET!” Love to all. JB.’
In 1977, his hit Margaritaville was hailed by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the songs of the century.
In 2003, in a duet with Alan Jackson, he had a hit with the iconic song ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ which stayed at number one in the music charts for seven consecutive weeks.
