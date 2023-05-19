By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 10:45

Cousins in two self-build houses win postcode lottery. Credit: chrisdorney/Shutterstock.com

Cousins who built their own homes on a plot of land left to them by their grandfather have won the postcode lottery.

When the houses were built the land was not in a street and so the council told Margaret Livens and Joyce Ablitt that they would have to give the properties a street name so they could have a postcode.

The couple then named the street, and a postcode was allotted to the two properties in Little Neston, Cheshire.

They then entered the postcode lottery and to their surprise and delight Margaret and Harry Livens and Margaret’s cousin, widow, Joyce won £333,333 each.

But for Joyce Ablitt the win was tinged with sadness. She lost her husband 12 years ago and said it was sad that he “wasn’t here to share it.” She went on to say he was a hard worker and a brilliant man.

Margaret Livens said she wanted to spend some of the money on a holiday with her two daughters and their four grandchildren. Joyce Ablitt said she was considering a cruise to the Norweigan fiords, but that while she was happy to spend the £333, she wanted to be careful with the other larger amount.

Both women have faced health struggles in the past. Margaret has just been given her fourth year all clear for breast cancer and Joyce had a stroke 20 years ago and she wasn’t able to walk for some time.

Mr Livens said the money would have an impact on himself and his wife, their children and their grandchildren.