By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 12:36
Inflammatory bowel disease is rising amongst the young in Spain .
Credit: siam.pukkato/Shutterstock.com
Doctors confirm that the incidence of inflammatory bowel disease in young people is on the rise.
The condition which also includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is thought to be on the increase due to pollution and stress.
Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and an urgency to go to the loo is having an impact on young people between the ages of 15 and 30 years of age.
Unfortunately say doctors the symptoms begin to show when young people are beginning to develop their social and working lives and it affects their studies and their work.
The two main types of bowel disease are ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease and it’s not rare. According to studies one per cent of the population although its origin is unknown.
In Alicante in the Sant Joan d’Alacant Digestive Unit, the head of the service, Antonio Martinez Egea says that their particular unit cares for almost a thousand people.
Ulcerative colitis is a disease that comes and goes. Symptoms include abdominal pain, fever and Diarrhoea. It can also affect the skin, the joints and the eyes.
Currently, there is no cure for these types of bowel diseases, but medication and lifestyle changes can help to ease the symptoms.
