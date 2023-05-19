New regulation for restaurants

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 13:54

Image by Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

A NEW regulation has been introduced for bars and restaurants in the Valencia Region.

Establishments have one year to adapt to the new system, which divides businesses into one, two or three forks depending on the services offered to customers and obliges managers to provide continuous training for staff.

General requirements that must be observed by all restaurants include having their own kitchen, food and drink menus with up-to-date information and prices in various languages including Valencian, Spanish and English or another foreign language, having enough staff to serve clients easily, and offering complaint forms for clients.

An additional category has been set for restaurants specialising in traditional Valencian cuisine under the title ‘L’Exquisit Mediterrani’, which requires a greater series of quality criteria.

The regional government’s decree detailing the new regulations also includes a self-evaluation questionnaire that must be completed by establishment managers to determine their category, with requirements increasing according to level and relating to a wide range of additional characteristics.

These include whether the business is located in an emblematic area and whether it has its own car park, among others.