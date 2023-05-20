Eliminate alcohol if you want to follow a fitness and exercise routine

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2023 • 12:00

CAN a glass of wine or beer or two affect a fitness routine?

Yes, personal trainer Josh Davies told an interviewer recently.

“Since going sober two years ago, my training performance, energy levels and mental clarity skyrocketed,” he said.

Alcohol impacts fitness because it causes dehydration, Davis maintained.

“We all know the importance of being hydrated when it comes to bodily function,” he added.

“Secondly, alcohol has a huge effect on the quality of your sleep, preventing the body from getting into deep sleep, the part that helps with recovery and restoration,” he explained.

“And if you’re not getting adequate amounts of this type of sleep, you won’t recover between sessions and will be unable to perform when working out,” he warned.