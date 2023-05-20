Man lucky to be alive after swallowing dentures

By John Ensor • 20 May 2023 • 10:59

Dentures removed in life-saving op. Credit: XiXinXing/Shutterstock.com

A man cheated death after accidentally swallowing his own dentures.

A report last night, May 19 confirmed that a 22-year-old unnamed man in Wisconsin, USA, was lucky to be alive when he accidentally swallowed his cosmetic dentures, according to The New York Post.

The victim was wearing what are known as grillz, a type of jewellery which is worn over the teeth, a trend started by American hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, the man suffered an epileptic seizure during which he swallowed the silver-plated metal dentures.

The situation became very serious as the grillz did not pass through his throat and into his digestive system, but instead went down the wrong hole and became lodged in the entrance to his lung.

The freak accident caused the man to experience severe coughing and difficulty in breathing. After an X-ray, Medics discovered that a four-centimetre piece of his dentures was stuck in his right main stem bronchus, a vital passageway to his lung.

Doctors then performed an emergency treatment called a bronchoscopy to try and remove the foreign body. A procedure which involves feeding a bronchoscope, a thin flexible tube, down the throat to the blocked airway.

Doctors were delighted with the successful operation and later discharged the man together with a course of steroids.

The Cureus medical journal highlighted this specific case and the all-too-common occurrence of dental foreign bodies being breathed in and to inform readers of the ‘dangers of non-implanted dental devices.’