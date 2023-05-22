Pom Moms pawty: Marbella pomeranian lovers celebrate pet birthdays in style

By Betty Henderson • 22 May 2023 • 15:00

Marbella’s Pom Moms celebrated their first birthday 'pawty' at the start of the month. Photo credit: Costa Socials

MARBELLA’S Pomeranian-loving community, the Pom Moms, recently came together in full force to celebrate the birthdays of two of their pups, Jimmy and Truffle.

On Friday, May 5, the Pom Moms hosted their very first birthday bash with a special Pom Mom ‘Pawty’. The event, organised by the Pom Mom community’s founder, Lily Denies, was held at the Rock and Kids venue in honour of fur babies Jimmy and Truffle

Normally reserved for children’s events and parties, hosts embraced the concept of a pom pawty, and helped organisers to create a lively atmosphere with decorations and delicious food for the Pom Moms, the adoring owners of the dogs.

Lily also thanked Celebrate Benavista for fabulous balloon displays and Rosa’s Cafe Marbella for crafting delicious dog treats.

The event was also an opportunity to give back to the community. Lily explained “It makes me so happy that our spoiled Poms can help out the less fortunate dogs around Marbella”.

Lily invited volunteers from the Monda-based Protectora Palevla shelter to join the celebration. Pom Moms generously donated food, money, blankets, and more to support the shelter as well as their first Pom Mom dog harnesses.

As the festivities came to an end, each dog received a party bag filled with treats and a toy, ensuring they went home with lasting memories.

While Pom Moms events are currently invite-only for the dogs’ comfort, the community is growing rapidly. To learn more about the group, visit their website or their Instagram, where Lily shares meet-up information and helpful advice, tips and tricks for fellow ‘Pom Moms’ as a pet influencer.