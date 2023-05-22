By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2023 • 16:34
Vera to host the MAPFRE Spanish Beach Tennis Championships. Image: Vera Town Council.
This competition is the most important in the national calendar of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) in this modality of beach tennis.
The highlight of the competition, the Absolute Category, will be held between May 26 and May 28. The individual category will take place on Friday, May 26, and the doubles category will take place over the weekend, with the finals being at noon on Sunday, May 28.
The tournament is expected to have a large participation. Around 160 of the best players on the national scene will come to play for the title of Champion of Spain from practically all the communities.
Among them, we can highlight, of course, Antomi Ramos from the Canary Islands, number 1 in the international ranking and current World Champion, and the Catalan, Gerard Rodriguez, number 19 in the world.
In addition, on June 10 and 11, before the Spanish Junior and Veterans Championship, one of the MAPFRE Beach Tennis League tournaments will stop in Vera, which proves the season is coming strong.
