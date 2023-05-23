By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 15:47
Madrid opens its new photography competition at the Museum of History. Image: Madrid City Council.
Budding photographers will be pleased to hear that for the fourth consecutive year, the National History Museum in Madrid is organising a photography competition open to anyone over the age of 18.
Entitled Next Station: Madrid, the theme of the competition is any type of image related to public transport in the city: vehicles, platforms, stops, passengers and stations, etc.
Madrid is a city with a very extensive and efficient transport network that links all parts of the city and its periphery. In addition, the Museum has many photographs from other periods in its collection that document the history of these means of transport, and this competition thereby becomes another tool for continuing to tell that story.
Each entrant may submit a maximum of three photographs on the website www.madrid.es.
The deadline for submitting photographs is June 11 at 11:59.PM.
Forty finalist photographs will be selected and will receive a diploma and a Museum catalogue. The finalist photos will also be publicised on the Madrid City Council website and social networks and will form part of an exhibition to be held at the History Museum.
From the 40 finalists, the jury will choose the three winning top-prize photographs.
CLICK HERE to enter.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
