By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 9:11

Almeria's footballer Leo Baptistao set to miss the remainder of the season. Image: UD Almeria

Football fans have their fingers crossed as UD Almeria’s second striker, Leo Baptistao, will be on the treatment table until the end of the current season.

He underwent Achilles tendon repair surgery, taking advantage of the fact that his sprained left ankle does not ensure his availability for the remaining fixtures of the competition.

This operation was meant to take place after the end of the season, but it was brought forward in a bid to start this summer pre-season fully fit.

The 30-year-old Brazilian underwent surgery on Wednesday, May 24, by orthopaedic surgeons Pedro Luis Ripoll and Niek Van Dijk, from the Ripoll and Prado Sport Clinic, at the Quirón Salud Hospital in Murcia.

His recovery period will be approximately 6 weeks.

Baptistao had been diagnosed with retrocalcaneal bursitis and partial rupture of the secondary Achilles tendon. This injury did not prevent him from playing, but the player felt some discomfort, hence he was planning to have surgery.