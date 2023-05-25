By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 9:11
Almeria's footballer Leo Baptistao set to miss the remainder of the season. Image: UD Almeria
Football fans have their fingers crossed as UD Almeria’s second striker, Leo Baptistao, will be on the treatment table until the end of the current season.
He underwent Achilles tendon repair surgery, taking advantage of the fact that his sprained left ankle does not ensure his availability for the remaining fixtures of the competition.
This operation was meant to take place after the end of the season, but it was brought forward in a bid to start this summer pre-season fully fit.
The 30-year-old Brazilian underwent surgery on Wednesday, May 24, by orthopaedic surgeons Pedro Luis Ripoll and Niek Van Dijk, from the Ripoll and Prado Sport Clinic, at the Quirón Salud Hospital in Murcia.
His recovery period will be approximately 6 weeks.
Baptistao had been diagnosed with retrocalcaneal bursitis and partial rupture of the secondary Achilles tendon. This injury did not prevent him from playing, but the player felt some discomfort, hence he was planning to have surgery.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.