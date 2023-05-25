By Bill Anderson • 25 May 2023 • 10:30

Expat Radio with John Smith. Image - YouTube

John is an editorial consultant with the Euro Weekly News (EWN) and it is good to have collaboration with Expat Radio and EWN. John will be a regular contributor and will fill us in on what is happening around Spain and some wider stories.

John explains how the 7 weekly editions of the Euro Weekly are organised, with the first pages of each edition focussing on relatively local news and other sections of the paper looking at wider Spanish News and UK and international news. Over the years John has written for almost every section and now pulls together the content for all the editions.

John shares with us his special insight into Gibraltar with the thousands of people who travel daily over the border to work, a bit of history about the Jewish community on “the Rock”, its strategic position at the opening to the Mediterranean Sea, and the changes in ownership over the centuries.

John picks up on some of the recent stories including the group of Irish paramedics who saved the life of a motorcyclist on their way back to the airport. John also warns us of the possible airline strike that is on the cards in the first full year of getting back to normal, the fire season in Andalucía being brought forward by two weeks and the story of the 800 euro cup of coffee which you have to order a week in advance. Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun are also looking for participants for their new season.

Watch the full interview here: