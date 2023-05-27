Drink up in moderation to relieve stress and reduce inflammation

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2023 • 16:02
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS: In moderation, can reduce inflammation
Photo credit: Pixabay 783084
MORE conflicting – or reassuring – information regarding alcohol.
New research in Australia found that people who consumed “low to moderate” amounts of alcohol on a weekly basis suffered less stress, a known cause of inflammation. This is also a principal cause of the aches and pains that include arthritis.
Seven glasses of wine or pints of beer each week appeared to be the optimum amount in helping to relieve stress, the investigation by the universities of Cambridge and Sydney concluded.
The study’s lead author, PhD candidate Rachel Visontay conceded that “harmful drinking” was globally responsible for significant disease.
“’However, some research suggests that, compared to abstaining, lower levels of drinking may actually be beneficial when it comes to inflammation,” she said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.