Drink up in moderation to relieve stress and reduce inflammation

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2023 • 16:02

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS: In moderation, can reduce inflammation Photo credit: Pixabay 783084

MORE conflicting – or reassuring – information regarding alcohol.

New research in Australia found that people who consumed “low to moderate” amounts of alcohol on a weekly basis suffered less stress, a known cause of inflammation. This is also a principal cause of the aches and pains that include arthritis.

Seven glasses of wine or pints of beer each week appeared to be the optimum amount in helping to relieve stress, the investigation by the universities of Cambridge and Sydney concluded.

The study’s lead author, PhD candidate Rachel Visontay conceded that “harmful drinking” was globally responsible for significant disease.

“’However, some research suggests that, compared to abstaining, lower levels of drinking may actually be beneficial when it comes to inflammation,” she said.