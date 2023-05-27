Gain without pain thanks to gentle exercise, a Norwegian study found

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2023 • 15:20
EVEN gentle exercise could help to alleviate pain.
A University Hospital of North Norway study split volunteers into four groups who took vigorous, moderate or light exercise for at least four hours weekly, or none at all.
After they were asked to plunge their hands into ice-cold water to assess their pain tolerance, researchers found that the most active kept their hands in the water 16 seconds longer than the sedentary group.
Even those in the light activity category, who walked or cycled, withstood the discomfort for seven seconds more than the sedentary group.
“This suggests regular physical activity can help to improve pain tolerance, just as the so-called ‘runner’s high’ after a jog can make discomfort seem less painful,” said Dr Anders Arnes who led the study.
