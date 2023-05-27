By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 14:28
Rain stops play in Fuengirola.
Credit: Marenostrumfuengirola.com
The extreme weather conditions experienced recently have caused havoc for locals and tourists alike, not least concerts and events having to be cancelled that have been planned long in advance.
Today, May 27 the Marenostrum Fuengirola festival is the latest casualty, the organisers of tonight’s show at Sohail Castle have decided it was too risky to go ahead and have had no option but to pull the plug.
Serafín Zubiri was scheduled to perform his Nino Bravo tribute this Saturday at around 10:00 pm, but in light of the current bad weather, the gig has been cancelled and re-scheduled for later in the year.
The organisers issued a statement: ‘Due to the adverse weather conditions expected for this weekend and with the intention of ensuring the comfort and safety of the audience, the organization of the concert that Serafín Zubiri should hold next Saturday 27th May at the Marenostrum Fuengirola venue is planning to move it to the 12th October, celebrating the Día de la Hispanidad (Hispanic Day).’
The message concluded with information for disappointed fans: ‘From Marenostrum Fuengirola, we apologise for the inconvenience and we inform you that we will proceed to the full refund of the tickets to all buyers of the show at the Fuengirola venue.’
The festival stretches from May into September and attracts big-name artists such as Robbie Williams scheduled to appear next month.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
