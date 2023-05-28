Rain and storms will continue to affect parts of Spain this week

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 22:13

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the current atmospheric instability will continue in a large part of Spain this week.

Cloudy skies tomorrow, Monday, May 29, will lead to showers and storms in inland areas, especially in the Pyrenees, Levante and Ibiza, which may be locally strong and with hail.

The rest of the mainland and the Balearic Islands also have a high probability of showers and storms. It is not ruled out that these could be occasionally strong, although this is less likely in Catalonia, the Cantabrian coast, and the extreme southwest of the country.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals and evolutionary cloudiness will leave showers on the higher regions of the archipelago, which cannot be ruled out on the rest of the islands.

Daytime temperatures will drop in the Levante and Balearic Islands, with little change predicted in the rest. The same applies to the nighttime values.

Westerly winds will predominate in the southwest of the mainland and along the Andalucian coast. Variable weaknesses can be expected in the rest of the country.

In its forecast for the week from May 29 to June 4, AEMET predicted a weather situation similar to that of the weekend, marked by atmospheric instability.

It suggested that it was very likely that there will be quite widespread and locally strong showers and storms throughout the week across the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands. In interior areas, the storms will be more likely and intense during the afternoons.

En #AEMETBlog

Predicción para las próximas tres semanas del 29 de mayo al 18 de junio de 2023 https://t.co/m40l8aJf8g pic.twitter.com/FBk3uSDOeP — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 26, 2023

During the first half of the week, showers and storms will be less likely in the southwest of the country, although they cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will experience few changes, remaining below normal values, except in the extreme north of the mainland.