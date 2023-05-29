Exquisite Estepona escape: Spain’s exclusive entry on Tripadvisor’s elite hotel list

By Betty Henderson • 29 May 2023 • 15:00
Ikos Andalusia is the epitome of luxury, and Tripadvisor agrees.
Photo credit: Ikos Resorts
THE Costa del Sol has a new crown jewel as the Ikos Andalusia hotel is named one of the world’s finest hotels. The hotel clinched a coveted spot in the top ten of Tripadvisor’s list of the world’s ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ for 2023, becoming the only establishment in Spain to make the list.
Securing the ninth spot on Tripadvisor’s list, Ikos Andalusia shares the limelight with other globally renowned establishments including India’s regal Rambagh Palace, the captivating Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives, and Brazil’s enchanting Colline de France. The ranking analysed more than 150 million hotels across the globe.
Situated on Estepona’s sun-drenched shores, the hotel boasts 411 rooms across seven buildings,and cost a staggering €180 million. The resort is one of nine exclusive properties owned by the Greek brand including Ikos Corfu which also made the list.
With a current expansion project worth €17 million euros, the hotel resort also aims to become Ikos’ largest property worldwide by 2024. The expansion project will introduce 17 more suites, including opulent villas and penthouses, ensuring a lavish experience for all guests.
Ikos Andalusia’s illustrious achievement in making the Tripadvisor list sets a new benchmark for luxury on the Costa del Sol, and indeed the country. As the only establishment in Spain to secure a coveted spot, Ikos Andalusia stands as a testament to the exceptional hospitality and world-class experience it offers.
