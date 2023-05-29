TV doctor opens up about toxic bullying on This Morning

By Max Greenhalgh • 29 May 2023 • 8:42

Holly Willoughby considered leaving This Morning amid Phil Schofield feud. This Morning presenters collect TV award Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

TV Doctor Dr Ranj has opened up on social media about the ‘toxic’ atmosphere at This Morning.

Doctor Ranj has added to the chaos at the ITV show This Morning following the row over Phillip Schofield’s removal from the show by opening up about bullying at the show.

On the TV star’s Instagram, he discussed his experiences of appearing on the popular daytime show. He states he raised concerns about the behaviour of 2 people in particular. The show’s producer, Martin Frizell and presenter Schofield.

His Instagram post read: “I was on the show for ten years and I genuinely loved and valued working there,” Dr Ranj said.

“However, over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.

“I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.

“So I did what I thought was right and, as ITV confirmed last night, I raised my concerns about Martin’s behaviour (and the environment at TM) with Emma Gormley [managing director] especially given that my job is to look after people’s well being and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel.”

“I then found myself being used less and less.”

This comes at a time when the show is rumoured to be ‘under review’ by ITV bosses and could face an uncertain future.”