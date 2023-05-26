By David Laycock • 26 May 2023 • 21:48

Phillip Schofield affair with young male admission Credit: Nick Morris Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Phillip Schofield, former This Morning presenter has today, May 26, admitted in a statement to having an affair with a young runner working on the show. He has described the affair as ‘unwise but not illegal’.

In an extraordinary statement to the Daily Mail, Schofield has said that while he did help the young man get work on the show, it wasn’t until later that they started an on-off relationship.

The presenter has had a somewhat shocking fall from grace over the past few weeks, with rumoured feuds with longtime friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby and recently stepping down from This Morning, which they co-presented, as their relationship visibly soured.

Schofield credited Willoughby’s support when he came out as gay in 2020 and left his wife of 30 years, Stephanie Lowe. But then around the time of his brother’s recent conviction for sexual offences against a minor, there was a major cooling off between him and Holly, with some suggesting he had kept her in the dark about it.

In his far-reaching statement, Phillip Schofield has said that he will not be completing his final engagement for ITV, The British Soap Awards and that he has parted ways with his agent of 25 years, YMU.

He has admitted participating in the relationship with the unnamed younger man and then lying to cover it up. Daniel O’Reilly posted the parting statement from Schofield’s agents on Twitter in which they say: “Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.”

Phillip Schofield sacked by his agent 😬 What a bummer. pic.twitter.com/T6XRPEEgUU — Daniel O’Reilly (@dapperlaughs) May 26, 2023

Eamonn Holmes, a former presenter of This Morning, has been very critical of Schofield of late but suggests on Twitter that there are other culpable parties on the long-running TV show:

“Schofield has finally been caught out … But he’s not the only guilty party. 4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was …and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

Schofield has finally been caught out … But he's not the only guilty party. 4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was …and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people. — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 26, 2023

With many saying that Schofield hasn’t always been kind towards fellow professionals in the entertainment industry, any semblance of a TV career may have already waved goodbye for him.

There were apparently new roles being lined up for him, but with his latest statement it might be game over for the TV host.