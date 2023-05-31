Roquetas de Mar beach season extension

By Anna Ellis • 31 May 2023 • 9:15

Roquetas de Mar’s beach season extension. Image: Roquetas de Mar City Council.

Roquetas de Mar’s beach season period from 2023 to 2026 has officially been extended and, moving forward, will run from Holy Thursday to October 15.

Roquetas de Mar, located to the west of the city of Almería along the coast, occupies 16 km of the Almeria coastline, of which 15 km are of magnificent beaches with clean and transparent waters for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

The beaches of the City are of high environmental quality with all the necessary services to spend the best vacations. The water temperature also ensures a longer bathing season than in other geographical locations.

Except for Cerrillos, all the beaches are urban with road access, daily cleaning service in the summer season, police surveillance, first aid stations and exclusive ambulance for beach service.

The beaches of the municipality have 30 distinctions including six blue flags, making Roquetas de Mar the town in Andalusia with the most quality distinctions on its coast. This achievement is a singularity that recognises the work of the City Council in improving the tourist offer.