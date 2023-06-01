Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa del Sol region

By Betty Henderson • 01 June 2023 • 10:00

Furry friends are welcome at Age Concern’s coffee mornings. Photo credit: Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro

Fresh air

Towns across the country celebrated the ‘World Day without Smoke’ on Wednesday, May 31, including Torremolinos and Fuengirola where the local community came together with health organisations for a community four kilometre walk to advocate for a world without smoke.

Sip & socialise

Marbella and San Pedro Age Concern have announced the dates for their June Coffee Mornings, each starting at 11am. The month begins with coffee mornings on Thursday, June 8 at Alex Corner, Estepona, and Monday, June 12 at Sunday Cafe, San Pedro.

Slovakian superstar

The Flag Costa del Sol Women’s Open came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, May 28 as Slovakian tennis sensation Katarina Stresnakova became the first champion of Estepona’s ITF W15 event. She overcame Tianmi Mi in a gruelling final.

Lucky strike

One lucky person in Mijas is €20,000 richer after local ticket 07513 was drawn in the ONCE lottery on Saturday, May 27. Local ONCE seller, Claudia evidently has the lucky touch, having once sold a prize ticket worth €250,000.

Heart help

Authorities in Manilva carried out their regular maintenance checks on the town’s defibrillators and installed a new one at Casama Petanque Club in an initiative to increase defibrillator numbers. These life-saving devices can prevent cardiac arrests from becoming fatal.

Palm paradise

Fuengirola Council has embarked on a project aiming to transform the seaside promenade, replacing 156 ailing tamarind trees with majestic palm trees. A total of 611 new palm trees will provide shade and decoration along the seafront strip.