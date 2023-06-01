Armed man arrested in Malaga's La Cala de Mijas after shooting Guardia Civil officer during standoff Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1978

By Marcos • 01 June 2023 • 9:23

WORD SPIRAL

1 Hoot; 2 Tomb; 3 Bass; 4 Sage; 5 Ewer; 6 Rump; 7 Plus; 8 Sack; 9 Kiss; 10 Spar; 11 Rung; 12 Golf; 13 Free; 14 Etch; 15 Heel; 16 Lull. SELLERS

QUICK QUIZ

1 Northern Ireland; 2 Maria Callas; 3 Veins; 4 Benito Mussolini; 5 Veal; 6 Portugal; 7 York; 8 Vaudeville; 9 Snakes; 10 Calypso.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Repercussion; 7 Motif; 8 Breve; 9 Own; 10 Waistband; 11 Hearty; 12 Enigma; 15 Rearrange; 17 Nag; 18 Pasha; 19 Vices; 21 Selling plate.
Down: 1 Radiotherapy; 2 Rot; 3 Unfair; 4 Substance; 5 Omega; 6 Dead language; 7 Manna; 10 Waterfall; 13 Genus; 14 Uneven; 16 Aisle; 20 Cap.

QUICK

Across: 3 Bless; 8 Nasal; 10 Utter; 11 Yep; 12 Probe; 13 Guarded; 15 Widow; 18 Ion; 19 Banana; 21 Scenery; 22 Tote; 23 Acme; 24 Smuggle; 26 Ornate; 29 Gas; 31 Piece; 32 Begonia; 34 Tried; 35 Rig; 36 Canoe; 37 Sabot; 38 Royal.
Down: 1 Lay up; 2 Caprice; 4 Lord; 5 Subway; 6 Stein; 7 Demon; 9 Sea; 12 Pen name; 14 Doe; 16 Dance; 17 Wafer; 19 Bragged; 20 Strop; 21 Stone; 23 Also-ran; 24 Stereo; 25 Gag; 27 Rival; 28 Actor; 30 Bigot; 32 Beta; 33 Nib.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Alfabeto, 7 Bello, 8 Turnstile, 9 Ink, 10 Roar, 11 Teller, 13 Hamaca, 14 Sticks, 17 Cousin, 18 Lung, 20 Uno, 22 Furgoneta, 23 Rainy, 24 Semáforo.
Down: 1 After, 2 Forearm, 3 Boss, 4 Toilet, 5 Fluir, 6 Cookies, 7 Bellota, 12 Scruffy, 13 Hoguera, 15 Crucero, 16 Fierce, 17 Cojin, 19 Grano, 21 Foca.

NONAGRAM

abet, alit, bait, bate, beat, belt, beta, bite, blat, brat, brit, cart, cert, cite, late, lite, rata, rate, rite, tael, tail, tala, talc, tale, tare, teal, tear, tier, tile, tire, abate, alate, alert, altar, alter, atria, balti, biter, bleat, bract, carat, caret, carte, cater, citer, cleat, crate, irate, later, liter, litre, raita, ratel, react, recta, recti, relit, tabla, table, telic, tiara, tiler, trace, trail, trial, tribe, trice, ablate, acetal, albeit, atrial, barite, cartel, claret, lariat, latria, rectal, relict, retail, tribal, abreact, actable, article, bearcat, cabaret, labiate, librate, ratable, recital, triable, bacteria, tailrace, BACTERIAL, CALIBRATE

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1978

HARD

Hard Sudoku 1978

GOGEN

Gogen 1978

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1978

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading