Puzzle Solutions Edition 1978

By Marcos • 01 June 2023 • 9:23

WORD SPIRAL

1 Hoot; 2 Tomb; 3 Bass; 4 Sage; 5 Ewer; 6 Rump; 7 Plus; 8 Sack; 9 Kiss; 10 Spar; 11 Rung; 12 Golf; 13 Free; 14 Etch; 15 Heel; 16 Lull. SELLERS

QUICK QUIZ

1 Northern Ireland; 2 Maria Callas; 3 Veins; 4 Benito Mussolini; 5 Veal; 6 Portugal; 7 York; 8 Vaudeville; 9 Snakes; 10 Calypso.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Repercussion; 7 Motif; 8 Breve; 9 Own; 10 Waistband; 11 Hearty; 12 Enigma; 15 Rearrange; 17 Nag; 18 Pasha; 19 Vices; 21 Selling plate.

Down: 1 Radiotherapy; 2 Rot; 3 Unfair; 4 Substance; 5 Omega; 6 Dead language; 7 Manna; 10 Waterfall; 13 Genus; 14 Uneven; 16 Aisle; 20 Cap.

QUICK

Across: 3 Bless; 8 Nasal; 10 Utter; 11 Yep; 12 Probe; 13 Guarded; 15 Widow; 18 Ion; 19 Banana; 21 Scenery; 22 Tote; 23 Acme; 24 Smuggle; 26 Ornate; 29 Gas; 31 Piece; 32 Begonia; 34 Tried; 35 Rig; 36 Canoe; 37 Sabot; 38 Royal.

Down: 1 Lay up; 2 Caprice; 4 Lord; 5 Subway; 6 Stein; 7 Demon; 9 Sea; 12 Pen name; 14 Doe; 16 Dance; 17 Wafer; 19 Bragged; 20 Strop; 21 Stone; 23 Also-ran; 24 Stereo; 25 Gag; 27 Rival; 28 Actor; 30 Bigot; 32 Beta; 33 Nib.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Alfabeto, 7 Bello, 8 Turnstile, 9 Ink, 10 Roar, 11 Teller, 13 Hamaca, 14 Sticks, 17 Cousin, 18 Lung, 20 Uno, 22 Furgoneta, 23 Rainy, 24 Semáforo.

Down: 1 After, 2 Forearm, 3 Boss, 4 Toilet, 5 Fluir, 6 Cookies, 7 Bellota, 12 Scruffy, 13 Hoguera, 15 Crucero, 16 Fierce, 17 Cojin, 19 Grano, 21 Foca.

NONAGRAM

abet, alit, bait, bate, beat, belt, beta, bite, blat, brat, brit, cart, cert, cite, late, lite, rata, rate, rite, tael, tail, tala, talc, tale, tare, teal, tear, tier, tile, tire, abate, alate, alert, altar, alter, atria, balti, biter, bleat, bract, carat, caret, carte, cater, citer, cleat, crate, irate, later, liter, litre, raita, ratel, react, recta, recti, relit, tabla, table, telic, tiara, tiler, trace, trail, trial, tribe, trice, ablate, acetal, albeit, atrial, barite, cartel, claret, lariat, latria, rectal, relict, retail, tribal, abreact, actable, article, bearcat, cabaret, labiate, librate, ratable, recital, triable, bacteria, tailrace, BACTERIAL, CALIBRATE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE