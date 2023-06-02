A walk to remember: Cudeca Walkathon returns to Benalmadena’s sunny shores tomorrow

By Betty Henderson • 02 June 2023 • 12:25

The Walkathon will bring the community together for a cause. Photo credit: Cudeca Fundación

JOIN the Cudeca Walkathon tomorrow on Saturday, June 3 in Benalmadena to make a real difference for people living with terminal conditions. The Cudeca Foundation is back with its annual Walkathon, and it’s set to bring the whole community together for an unforgettable experience.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Benalmadena’s seafront promenade, the Walkathon will see participants enjoy a social event while raising vital funds for Cudeca Hospice’s work, providing end-of-life care and support for people with terminal sicknesses.

Walkers can choose from two distances, a five kilometre walk or a ten kilometre walk starting from the Sunset Beach Club Hotel on Calle Vigia. The action will get underway at 10am, when the ten kilometre discipline begins, before the five kilometre walk begins at 11am.

The fun doesn’t stop after the walk however! Event organisers are putting on a vibrant Holi Colour Party, inspired by India’s famous Festival of Colours. Walkers can celebrate their achievement and the arrival of spring under a kaleidoscope of coloured powder.

After completing the walk, guests can also tuck into a delicious paella and enjoy live music, exciting games for the little ones, and a chance to win incredible prizes from sponsors in a charity raffle.

Walkers can register online by filling in a form and paying an entry fee of €10 for adults and €7 for children under the age of 12. Registration on the day costs €12 for adults and €8 for children. Funds will go directly to supporting the foundation’s vital work.

Anyone who cannot attend the Walkathon but would still like to make a donation can also do so online here.