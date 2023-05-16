Stepping up: Cudeca’s Walkathon returns to Benalmadena’s sunny shores

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 11:00

Organisers launched the event with a huge banner. Photo credit: Fundación Cudeca (via Facebook)

GET your walking shoes ready, Benalmadena! The ‘Marcha por Cudeca/ Walkathon’ charity walk is coming to town on Saturday, June 3 and it’s set to be an unmissable community show of support for people with terminal illnesses.

Walkers will gather on Benalmadena Paseo Maritimo which is located on Calle Torrevieja for a walkathon with a mission: to raise funds for Cudeca, an organisation that provides vital palliative care for people at the end of their lives.

With two different routes to choose from, walkers can take on a challenging 10 kilometres or a more leisurely 5 kilometre walk.

The fun doesn’t stop at the walk! After the walkathon, there will be a colourful Holi party and a super paella, followed by a range of activities and games for the whole family to enjoy. There will also be live music and a raffle with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

To register for the walkathon event, guests can use Cudeca’s website where signing up costs €10 for adults and €7 for children.

All funds raised will go directly towards supporting Cudeca’s essential work in providing care and support to people in the region suffering from terminal illnesses and their families.

The Cudeca Walkathon has become a popular event and is held annually in Benalmadena with a huge turnout each year in support of people facing terminal illnesses.