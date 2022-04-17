By Guest Writer • 17 April 2022 • 15:47

Cudeca Walkathon May 28 Credit: Cudeca Foundation

THE Cudeca Benalmadena Walkathon is back this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic where it only existed in virtual space.

This important fundraiser will take place on Saturday May 28 starting in front of the Sunset Beach Club Hotel in Benalmadena and as usual there will be two routes, one of five kilometres starting at 11.30am and the other of 10 starting an hour earlier.

If you register online before the event, it will cost €10 for adults and €7 for those under 12 or if you prefer, on the day but at the slightly higher cost of €12 and €8 and all taking part will receive a tee shirt, drink and raffle ticket plus for the youngsters a holi run colour bag.

After the walks finish, there will be a Holi Coloured Party the concept of which comes from India where the well-known Festival of Colours takes place which celebrates the arrival of spring and is known as Holi.

The celebration consists of throwing coloured powder at each other, symbolising the arrival of spring and the colours that will come with it but to take part you must have been register for the Cudeca Walkathon.

If that sounds a bit too much then there will be a concert from 4pm presented by talented band iPop whose repertoire covers the most popular styles of various periods of musical history including Spanish and international pop-rock of the 80s and 90s, Latin and international of the new century and even the pop of today, both disco and electro Latin.

Visit www.cudeca.org to find out more about the Cudeca Hospice which helps cancer sufferers and their families.

