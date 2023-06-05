BREAKING: ‘Petrocelli’ and ‘Vanishing Point’ star Barry Newman passes away aged 92

By Chris King • 05 June 2023 • 21:13

Image of actor Barry Newman. Credit: Paramount Television/Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Barry Newman, the actor probably best remembered for playing ‘Petrocelli’ on television in the 1970s, passed away last May 11, but his death has only just been revealed.

His death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his wife Angela. She said Barry died of natural causes, aged 92, at the NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Centre.

Of Austrian and Belarusian heritage, Newman starred in the popular NBC legal drama series Petrocelli between 1974 and 1976. His character, Tony Petrocelli, was an Italian-American defence lawyer from Boston.

In the show, Tony had given up the hectic city life of Boston for a simpler and more quiet existence in the sleepy town of San Remo in Arizona. He received an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination for this role.

He also starred in the classic film ‘Vanishing Point’ in 1971. The film, directed by Richard C Sarafian, is regarded as cult viewing among movie fans.

In the movie, Newman played Kowalski, a Vietnam veteran who was a former stock car racing driver. He had retired from the sport to become a delivery driver. After finding himself caught up in a criminal conspiracy, Kowalski ends up putting his driving skills to good use while at the wheel of a Dodge Challenger.

Other notable roles included appearances in ‘Daylight’ (1996), ‘Bowfinger’ (1999), ‘The Limey’ (1999), and ’40 Days and 40 Nights’ (2002). Newman also appeared in ‘Raise Your Kids on Seltzer’, ‘Grillados’, ‘Ghost Whisperer’, ‘The Cleaner’, and ‘The OC’.

After being diagnosed with cancer of the vocal cords in 2007, Newman retired from acting.