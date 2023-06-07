By Anna Ellis • 07 June 2023 • 15:14
Typical Mojacar costumes represent Almeria in Seville. Image: Mojacar Town Council.
Typical Mojacar costumes represent Almeria in an exhibition in the Museum of Arts and Customs in Seville.
This exhibition, which will remain open until June 21, aims to value fashion and tourism in the autonomous community of Andalusia through a space dedicated to each of its provinces.
This exhibition is the first that Andalusia is going to hold expressly dedicated to representing its identity through clothing and fashion as a vehicle to promote its culture and encourage tourism.
Mojacar Council confirmed: “It is a privilege for Mojacar to be able to represent the province of Almeria in this exhibition and present its typical costume, which is, at the same time, an important dissemination of this rich heritage value of the town.”
Visitors to the museum can expect to see two rooms full of fashion, with the purest Andalusian feeling and with the clear objective of showing national and international visitors and tourists folklore and the great diversity of fashion creators from southern Spain.
