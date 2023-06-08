AGE IN SPAIN : AMONGST GEN Z and MILLENNIALS IN AMERICA

By Kelli Field • 08 June 2023 • 8:57
Amongst Gen Z and Millennials in America, cosplay is big deal. Dressing up as your favourite character from a comic book or graphic novel is a pastime my generation just doesn’t understand. But then, we moved to Spain, and Seattle Comicon is nothing on the Spanish fiesta.
Last June, my husband, Jeff, and I needed to head into Lugo to visit a local home improvement centre. Our first indication that something different appeared in the form of a small Roman legion about a kilometre from the old city. Lugo’s old city is surrounded by an intact Roman wall, so a Roman legion would seem to fit right in, if it was the year 30 A.D. However, this was 2022, and men wandering around in Roman garb carrying swords and shields seemed, well, out of place. And then, the cave people strolled by.
‘What is happening?’ asked Jeff.
‘It’s Spain. It could be anything.’
As we approached the parking garage the streets became crowded with more Romans and cave people (Castros). Walking amongst the hoards, we saw makeshift forts and catapults. Emperors and Empresses. Children sword fighting. It was as if the entire town had joined a theatre group. Or lost their collective minds. In that moment we saw the poster for Arde Lucas. The fiesta celebrating Lugo’s Roman past with sieges and violent re-enactments between Romans and Castros. The battle for the old bridge. Incredible. We were the only citizens not dressed appropriately and we felt out of place. But not this year.
Arde Lucas begins on 24 June. Jeff and I have our Roman togas and we’re ready to dive in like the locals we are. We will banquet with the best of them and storm the ramparts. Catapulting ourselves into the past and embracing the fun. We can’t wait!
Kelli Field is an American expat writer/blogger living in rural Galicia, and a volunteer for Age in Spain.
Some of her other writing about moving to and living in Spain can be found at www.vivaespanamovingtospain.com
If you’d like to get in touch with Age In Spain, we can be reached at info@ageinspain.org (+34 932 209 741)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.