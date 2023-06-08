AGE IN SPAIN : AMONGST GEN Z and MILLENNIALS IN AMERICA

By Kelli Field • 08 June 2023 • 8:57

Amongst Gen Z and Millennials in America, cosplay is big deal. Dressing up as your favourite character from a comic book or graphic novel is a pastime my generation just doesn’t understand. But then, we moved to Spain, and Seattle Comicon is nothing on the Spanish fiesta.

Last June, my husband, Jeff, and I needed to head into Lugo to visit a local home improvement centre. Our first indication that something different appeared in the form of a small Roman legion about a kilometre from the old city. Lugo’s old city is surrounded by an intact Roman wall, so a Roman legion would seem to fit right in, if it was the year 30 A.D. However, this was 2022, and men wandering around in Roman garb carrying swords and shields seemed, well, out of place. And then, the cave people strolled by.

‘What is happening?’ asked Jeff.

‘It’s Spain. It could be anything.’

As we approached the parking garage the streets became crowded with more Romans and cave people (Castros). Walking amongst the hoards, we saw makeshift forts and catapults. Emperors and Empresses. Children sword fighting. It was as if the entire town had joined a theatre group. Or lost their collective minds. In that moment we saw the poster for Arde Lucas. The fiesta celebrating Lugo’s Roman past with sieges and violent re-enactments between Romans and Castros. The battle for the old bridge. Incredible. We were the only citizens not dressed appropriately and we felt out of place. But not this year.

Arde Lucas begins on 24 June. Jeff and I have our Roman togas and we’re ready to dive in like the locals we are. We will banquet with the best of them and storm the ramparts. Catapulting ourselves into the past and embracing the fun. We can’t wait!

Kelli Field is an American expat writer/blogger living in rural Galicia, and a volunteer for Age in Spain.

Some of her other writing about moving to and living in Spain can be found at www.vivaespanamovingtospain.com

