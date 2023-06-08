Airlines could start tracking how much passengers drink

By Max Greenhalgh • 08 June 2023 • 12:31

In flight drink. Photo credit: shutterstock_710866525

New technology developments could lead to airlines monitoring passengers’ alcohol intake.

Airline staff may soon have the technology to track and record how much alcohol a passenger drinks during a flight.

With new ground-breaking technology, cabin crew will be able to judge if a passenger has drunk too much alcohol and know when to cut them off from future servings.

The InteliSence system, developed by Collins Aerospace was created primarily to help maintenance crews monitor the plane’s systems. However, developers have said it can be altered to improve passengers’ in-flight experience.

Collins Aerospace’s vice president of cabin experience, Mark Vaughan said: InteliSence is how we improve the passenger experience by providing an intelligent, connected system that communicates the service needs of passengers in real-time for tailored customisation and an enhanced number of meaningful interactions between crew and passengers.

“The system can also monitor and report system health back to the ground, providing operators the data necessary to proactively mitigate faults quickly, more efficiently and predictively.”

Aviation Today said: “InteliSence aims to modernize the onboard experience through the use of sensors and AI technology.

Drunk and unruly passengers on flights have become a major headache for airlines and fellow passengers in recent times and this technology aims to put a stop to it.