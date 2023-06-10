BREAKING: ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in his North Carolina prison cell

By Chris King • 10 June 2023 • 19:27

Image of 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski. Credit: FBI/Public Domain

Ted Kaczynski, the notorious criminal dubbed the ‘Unabomber, has been found dead in his prison cell at the age of 81.

His death was confirmed to The Associated Press this Saturday, June 10, by a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons. The lifeless body of Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski was reportedly discovered at around 8 am this morning.

No cause of death was verified but he is known to have died in a medical facility in a federal prison in North Carolina.

After pleading guilty to carrying out a series of bombings that specifically targeted scientists across America between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski was sentenced to life without parole.

Three people died in the explosions caused as a result of his bombs while another 23 people suffered injuries. A manhunt eventually ended when Kaczynski was located in western Montana on April 3, 1996. He had been living there in a remote cabin.

He spent 20 years incarcerated in a Colorado Supermax prison before being moved to North Carolina, where he was found dead today in a federal prison’s medical facility.

His mail bombing campaign that was conducted nationwide was aimed primarily at people he considered to be responsible for advancing modern technology as well as the destruction of the environment.

Kaczynski wrote a 35,000-word manifesto titled Industrial Society and Its Future in which he voiced his opposition to industrialisation. He also rejected leftism and advocated for a nature-centred form of anarchism.

During the FBI’s operation to snare Kaczynski – which began in 1979 – they did not know the identity of their suspect. As a result, they used UNABOM (University and Airline Bomber) as the case identifier. This subsequently got picked up by the media who started referring to him as the ‘Unabomber’.