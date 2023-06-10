By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 June 2023 • 10:00

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester City are looking to win their first-ever Champions League trophy this evening when they take on Inter Milan in Istanbul.

The Premier League champions are high on confidence having just breezed past their city rivals 2-1 in the FA Cup final last weekend, ensuring they will finish this impressive season with at least two pieces of silverware.

Man City are the overriding favourites tonight having strolled to the final with relative ease and breezing past the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which is largely down to the goal-scoring machine they have upfront.

Erling Haaland has certainly been the difference for Man City in all competitions this season netting an incredible 52 times across all competitions, despite some saying he would be lucky to even score 20 times before the season started.

Man City looking for Champions League glory

Now though it is his and Man City’s biggest game in their modern history as they are coming up against a side who finished 3rd in Serie A and the champions of England have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

There are likely only two things that can stop Man City from running riot against Inter Milan in Turkey and that is Guardiola himself, by overthinking the game and coming up with some bizarre tactics or decisions as he did against Chelsea two seasons ago.

The other one is if Inter Milan decide to go down the route of what Roma did by getting in the referee’s face and then trying to slow the game down, that could end up frustrating Man City and see them lose their rhythm.

If Man City are on their game – like they have been for the majority of the season – then it should be a successful evening for their fans who’ve made the journey out to Istanbul, however, nothing is a given in football and anything could happen on the night.