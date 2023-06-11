3, 2, 1… Action!

By Glenn Wickman • 11 June 2023 • 16:23

A scene from the shooting at Amadorio reservoir. Image by Villajoyosa Town Hall

A WAR thriller filmed by award-winning British director Guy Ritchie in Villajoyosa is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Covenant features a climax scene shot at Amadorio reservoir, as well as exterior footage filmed in different locations throughout Alicante province.

The film stars Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and was premiered in the States in April. It is inspired by real-life events following the evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 and based on direct testimonies of soldiers.

More than 100 people including actors and crew took part in the secret filming over several weeks at Amadorio reservoir for the final scene that also features practical and digital special effects.

Prime Video currently has more than 6.6 million subscribers according to figures released by the platform for 2022, which means the recognisable Villajoyosa landmark will be seen in thousands of households all over the world.

The Covenant has also arrived at cinemas in more than 25 countries, but in Spain will only be screened on the online streaming platform.