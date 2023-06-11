Novak Djokovic wins 23rd Grand Slam title to become greatest tennis player of all time

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 19:19
Novak Djokovic landed a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title by winning the French Open, to become the greatest tennis player of all time.
The already legendary Serb cemented his place in the tennis history books this Sunday, June 11, by overtaking the Spanish giant, Rafael Nadal, as the player with the most men’s singles titles ever.
He overpowered Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5, to break the 22-each deadlock he had with the Spaniard. As a result, Djokovic once again sits at the top of the ATP world rankings. He will increase the record that he already held as the player with the most weeks at No. 1.
It would seem highly unlikely that his achievement will be beaten, at least not in the near future. Rafa Nadal is currently out injured and has suggested that he might not return, or if he did, only for one more season. Roger Federer has already retired.
Today’s victory at Roland Garros was his third one at the Paris tournament. That secured another place in history as the first player in the Open era to win three titles at each of the four majors.
Casper Ruud suffered the heartbreak of losing in two consecutive French finals, having lost to Nadal in 2022. However, in fairness to the Norwegian, the indestructible Serbian star looked untouchable this afternoon.
Looming on the horizon is the stunning talent of 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, but even he could not live with Djokovic when the pair met in the semi-final yesterday, Saturday 10. The Spaniard told after the match how his nerves got the better of him at encountering such a legend of the game.
