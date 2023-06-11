Pollença cave clean-up

By Glenn Wickman • 11 June 2023 • 16:26

Image by Pollença Town Hall/Facebook

A TEAM of 50 volunteers cleared out more than three tonnes of rubbish from the Avenc del Camí cave in the Puig de Maria in Pollença this week.

The Avenc del Camí is a cavity more than 30 metres deep and 15 metres long that until now was almost totally blocked up by the amount of rubbish that has been deposited there for decades.

Until the 1990s it was used as a rubbish dump for the Puig de Maria hermitage and as a ‘rubbish bin’ for passers-by.

The clean-up operation took place over several days and was organised jointly by several entities and organisations including Pollença Town Hall, Protección Civil, the Promotors Avenc association and the Balearic Federation of Speleology due to the difficult access of the site.

The rubbish cleared included bottles, cans, plastics, organic waste and even a fridge that had been there for years.