Recycling success in Mallorca

11 June 2023

Image by Fundació Deixalles/Facebook

A MALLORCA recycling association managed to reuse 2,090 tonnes of objects last year and prevent the emission of more than 11,940 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Fundació Deixalles (Waste Foundation) has just published their annual report for 2022, revealing that they managed more than 2,825 tonnes of waste products, mainly clothing (1,400 tonnes), large objects such as furniture and mattresses (811), electric and electronic devices (240), toys (292) and books (81.5).

Up to 74 per cent of the total amount of waste received could be reused, with the rest going to recycling plants.

Among the foundation’s most successful projects last year was ‘Fem que Circuli’ (‘Make it circulate’, a play on words as fem means ‘rubbish’ in Catalan), a circular economy programme carried out in collaboration with the tourism sector and which enabled the collection and reuse of 116 tonnes of hotel waste.

Fundació Deixalles also carried out environmental education programmes with activities and workshops at 32 schools last year and has been working for more than 36 years in favour of the social and labour integration of vulnerable collectives.