Ageing with style: Age Concern’s Fuengirola branch receives fabulous makeover

By Betty Henderson • 12 June 2023 • 11:21

A volunteer organises stock in the refurbished charity shop. Photo credit: Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena

THE Age Concern Charity Shop in Los Boliches, Fuengirola, has undergone a remarkable transformation in just a few weeks.

The charity shop is now ready to welcome customers with its fresh new look after reopening on Wednesday, June 7.

Visitors will immediately notice the vibrant changes that have taken place. The Age Concern shop has been freshly painted, and new fittings have been added to maximize space, allowing for a wider range of clothing and items to be displayed.

From Monday to Saturday, visitors can discover the shop’s treasures between 10:30am and 2pm, with extended hours until 6pm every Wednesday.

Age Concern Fuengirola is also appealing for donations for their newly refurbished shop. Donations can be made directly at the shop located on Calle Francisco Cano, while larger items may be eligible for collection. Contact shop manager Lesley for more information: 654865157.

The local Age Concern President, David Long, also extended his heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated volunteers who played a vital role in revamping the shop. Their efforts have worked wonders and are sure to help raise further funds for the charity which supports older people in the region.

The Fuengirola charity shop is run by the Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena branch of Age Concern, a charity organisation which supports people in later life with a wide range of enquiries.