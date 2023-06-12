‘Feed your Optimism’: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol brings back environmental prize

By Betty Henderson • 12 June 2023 • 12:06

Members of the society launch this year's prize. Photo credit: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol

CALLING all environmental heroes! Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is thrilled to announce the second edition of the ‘Feed your Optimism’ Soroptimist Environmental Award.

This accolade aims to recognise and celebrate local businesses and organisations that are leading the charge in promoting sustainable plastic practices within the food system.

With World Environment Day highlighting the urgent issue of plastic pollution back on Monday, June 5, it’s clear that everyone needs to do their part. Many people are already taking steps to reduce their environmental impact, and now it’s time to shine a spotlight on those making a significant difference.

The group is bringing back the prize for a second year after it received an incredible response in its first edition last year. The organisation, which is based in Mijas, announced the return of the prize on Thursday, June 8.

The Soroptimist Award will celebrate plastic reducing achievements in various categories, including food farming and distribution, production of food products, education and awareness, innovation and technology, and a special recognition for a restaurant promoting local, organic cuisine.

For details and to apply for the environmental prize, visit their website or email soroptimist.fsd@gmail.com. Applications remain open until Friday, September 15. The winners will be recognised in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 10.

The group are collaborating with renowned local businesses in the awards including Fundación Aula del Mar, Justicia Alimentaria, Cruz Roja Málaga, and Sabor a Málaga. Their expertise will ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

The President of the Organisation, Daphne Theunissen, added that this year’s edition will include more businesses than last year, “This year we hope to be able to include organisations from the more rural parts of the Malaga province”, she explained.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is part of a global NGO with over 65,000 members across 122 countries. Committed to empowering and educating women and children, they are driving positive change on a global scale.